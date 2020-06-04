Russia’s Irkutsk to host earlier postponed 2020 World Bandy Championship in October

The 40th edition of the Bandy World Championship was initially scheduled to be played in the Siberian city of Irkutsk between March 28 and April 5, 2020.

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The 2020 World Bandy Championship, which was earlier postponed indefinitely due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus, will take place in Russia’s Irkutsk in early October, the press service of the Federation of International Bandy (FIB) announced on Thursday.

"The Federation of International Bandy has now decided to hold this year’s World Championship for the eight best bandy nations in the World in Irkutsk, Russia, October 5-11," according to Thursday’s statement from the FIB press service.

"The tournament was postponed this spring due to the [novel] coronavirus pandemic, but will now be played where the spring tournament would have been held - at the new Ice Palace Baikal in Irkutsk, Russia," the statement added.

Bandy was officially recognized as a winter sport competition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2001. However, bandy featured as a demonstration sport at the VI Winter Olympic Games in Norway’s Oslo in 1952 and FIB was officially registered in 1955 by four founding countries, namely Norway, Finland, Sweden and the Soviet Union.

