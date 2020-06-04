Kiev to host postponed 2020 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in late November

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The 2020 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will be hosted in late November by the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, the press service of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) reported on Thursday.
"In cooperation with the Local Organizing Committees and in view of the current COVID-19 situation across Europe, the Executive Committee of European Gymnastics agreed with the new date proposals for the postponed 2020 European Championships," the statement from the UEG reads.
"Kiev (Ukraine) will host the Rhythmic Gymnastics Europeans from 26 to 29 November," the statement reads. "The competition format remains the same as originally planned, including the Olympic qualification places."
The championship was initially scheduled to run in Kiev between May 21 and 24, however it was postponed indefinitely due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.
Commenting on the newly set dates for the major European gymnastics tournaments, UEG President Farid Gayibov said: "These decisions were taken with the current information available from our National Federations and the situation in Europe as it is now."
"Should the situation at a later date not be considered safe enough anymore, we will react accordingly," the UEG president stated. "The health of the gymnasts, coaches, spectators remains our main concern."
