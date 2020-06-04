Baku to host postponed 2020 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics in December

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) announced on Thursday that the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, will host in December the 2020 European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and then the 2020 European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics.

"In cooperation with the Local Organizing Committees and in view of the current COVID-19 situation across Europe, the Executive Committee of European Gymnastics agreed with the new date proposals for the postponed 2020 European Championships," the statement from the UEG reads.

"The European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics will be held in Baku (Azerbaijan) from 9 to 13 December 2020, followed by Women’s Artistic Gymnastics from 17 to 20 December," according to the statement.

The 2020 European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics was initially scheduled to be held in the French capital of Paris between April 30 and May 3, but the French Gymnastics Federation decided against hosting the tournament due to prevention measures against the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

Baku was set to host the 2020 European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics on May 27-31, but the tournament was also postponed indefinitely due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the newly set dates for the major European gymnastics tournaments, UEG President Farid Gayibov said: "These decisions were taken with the current information available from our National Federations and the situation in Europe as it is now."

"At the moment, we think that it is possible to organize these events in autumn," he continued. "However, European Gymnastics will continue to evaluate the situation during the next months."

"Should the situation at a later date not be considered safe enough anymore, we will react accordingly," the UEG president stated. "The health of the gymnasts, coaches, spectators remains our main concern."

