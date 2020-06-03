Russia’s new racing track Igora Drive is not on updated calendar of legendary DTM series

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The famous touring car race series, DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters), published on Wednesday a new calendar of races for the 2020 World Championship, which was earlier suspended due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Russia’s inaugural race near St. Petersburg was not included in the schedule, according to the DTM press service.

Late last year, DTM racing series officially included brand new Igora Drive race circuit near Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg. The race was scheduled to be held on May 29-31, 2020.

Following the eruption of the novel coronavirus across the world and subsequent measures to prevent the spread of the disease, an announcement was made that the scheduled DTM race in St. Petersburg was postponed either to late July or October. However, this race is not on the newly-published calendar of the 2020 DTM World Championship.

The contract to hold DTM races on the Igora Drive track was signed on October 3, 2019 as part of the official opening of Igora Drive. The contract to hold DTM races at the new circuit was inked for the period of three years.

Russia previously hosted DTM races between 2013 and 2017 at the Moscow Raceway circuit, located outside the Russian capital of Moscow. DTM races were not held in Russia in 2018 and 2019 due to various reasons.

The construction of the new racing circuit, which is located about 55 kilometers (34 miles) from St. Petersburg, began in 2016. Igora Drive was designed by Hermann Tilke, who created numerous FIA Grade 1 racing tracks, which host Formula 1 Grands Prix. Sochi Autodrom race circuit in the Russian southern resort city of Sochi, which hosted six F1 Grands Prix, was among Hermann Tilke's projects.

The 4,086-kilometers racing circuit neighbors a multi-sport complex, which offers rally cross and motor cross circuits, a karting circuit, as well as an off-road driving center.

