Russian tennis chief Tarpishchev says Medvedev, Rublev returned to on-court trainings

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev have returned to their on-court trainings, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Wednesday. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announced their joint decision earlier in the year to suspend all tennis tournaments until July 31 due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We are gradually returning [to training sessions]," Tarpishchev said. "Medvedev and Rublev, who are currently staying abroad, have already resumed with their on-court trainings." "[Karen] Khachanov is currently in Moscow and his situation here is a bit more complicated, however, we are already restarting training sessions in the Russian capital as well," the RTF president added. Tarpishchev told TASS earlier in the year that during the global COVID-19 pandemic a total of 13 Russian tennis players from the national teams stayed abroad. Medvedev, 24, enjoyed a breakthrough season last year as he won two tournaments of the Masters series (in Cincinnati and Shanghai), as well as ATP tournaments in St. Petersburg and Sofia. Moreover, he was the finalist of the US Open, Masters series tournament in Montreal and ATP tournaments in Washington, Barcelona and Brisbane. The Russian player, who is currently 5th in the ATP Rankings, hit the international media headlines last summer with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain's Rafael Nadal.