International sports arbitrator CAS to hear RUSADA-WADA dispute in November

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is set to hear a debate between the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in the period between November 2 and 5, the court’s press office announced on Tuesday.

According to earlier mass media reports, the Swiss-based court was set to review the case between RUSADA and WADA before the end of April, however, the timeframe was moved to a later date due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19, 2019 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body have turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.

A number of Russian sports federations as well as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (ROC), sent their official notifications to CAS expressing their intention to participate as a third party in the WADA-RUSADA dispute.

