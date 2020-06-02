FIA Formula 1 issues new racing calendar to restart postponed 2020 World Championship

The season will kick off with the Grand Prix in Austria on July 3-5, according to the F1 press service

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has approved a calendar of eight Grands Prix to start the 2020 Formula One World Championship, which was postponed earlier in the year due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus, the press service of F1 said in a statement on Tuesday. "Formula 1 has today announced the opening eight races of the 2020 calendar following the postponement of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship due to the global COVID-19 pandemic," the statement reads. "The calendar has been approved by the FIA."

Read also 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship Dutch Grand Prix officially cancelled

The list of eight approved Grands Prix include the racing weekends in Austria on July 3-5 and July 10-12; in Hungary on July 17-19; in the UK on July 31-August 2 and on August 7-9; in Spain on August 14-16; in Belgium on August 28-30 and in Italy on September 4-6. The announced Grands Prix are scheduled to be held without spectators at the racing circuits. "Due to the ongoing fluidity of the COVID-19 situation internationally, we will be finalizing the details of the wider calendar and hope to publish that in the coming weeks with an expectation of having a total of 15-18 races before we complete our season in December," according to the statement.

Read also Organizers of FIA Formula One French Grand Prix cancel race over COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 FIA F1 Russia Grand Prix, which has been hosted by the country’s resort city of Sochi since 2014, was initially slated for this year’s September 25-27 weekend. Commenting on the renewed calendar for this season’s racing, Chairman and CEO of Formula One Chase Carey said: "In the past weeks we have been working tirelessly with all our partners, the FIA and the teams to create a revised opening 2020 calendar allowing us to restart racing in the safest possible way."

Read also FIA Formula 1 Grands Prix in Bahrain, Vietnam postponed over coronavirus pandemic

"We are pleased to be able to set out our opening eight race calendar today and look forward to publishing our full calendar in the coming weeks," Carey stated. "While we currently expect the season to commence without fans at our races we hope that over the coming months the situation will allow us to welcome them back once it is safe to do, but we know the return of Formula 1 will be a welcome boost to sports fans around the world," he added.

Read also Russia’s health watchdog working to speed up launch of Avifavir drug