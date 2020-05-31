United World Wrestling Vice President Tzeno Tzenov dies of cancer at age of 79

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. United World Wrestling (UWW) Vice President and chief of UWW Europe Tzeno Tzenov of Bulgaria has died at the age of 79, Secretary General of Bulgaria’s Olympic Committee Belcho Goranov told TASS on Sunday.

"It happened literally an hour ago. He died in hospital where he had been taken several days ago. Tzeno Tzenov died from an oncological disease," he said.

Tzenov headed Bulgaria’s Wrestling Federation for a long time and has held senior positions with the UWW, formerly known as FILA, or the International Federation of Associated Wrestling Styles, since 2002.