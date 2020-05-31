Volkov, Blaydes to fight in Las Vegas on June 20

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian martial artist Alexander Volkov will have a fight with Curtis Blaydes from the United States on June 20 at the UFC tournament in Las Vegas, Volkov’s manager Ivan Bannikov told TASS.

"The fight will be on June 20," Bannikov said. It will take place at the Apex Arena.

The fight between Volkov and Blaydes was initially scheduled to June 20 in Canada but the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus infection. The martial artists are performing in the heavyweight category.