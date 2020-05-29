WADA dismisses ROC president’s words about its biasedness

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has dismissed accusations of being biased against Russian athletes, as follows from a WADA statement issued to insidethegames on Friday in response to the comments by Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

In an interview with TASS earlier on Friday, Pozdnyakov said that in its continuous attempts to punish RUSADA, the World Anti-Doping Agency is acting simultaneously as an ‘investigator, prosecutor and punisher.’

"In a steady flow of attempts to punish RUSADA, we see an intended desire of our colleagues from the international governing body [WADA] to assume the right of being an investigator, prosecutor and punisher at the same time," Pozdnyakov said. "My statement comes following numerous things voiced earlier, particularly after a statement made by our permanent opponent [Chairman of the WADA Compliance Review Committee Jonathan] Taylor, who openly stated that his aim was ‘to humiliate Russian athletes’."

"WADA is very confident in the robustness and independence of its processes. In every investigation they conduct, WADA investigators operate thoroughly and independently from WADA management and governing bodies, and go wherever the evidence leads them. In all compliance cases in relation to a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code such as RUSADA, the independent Compliance Review Committee makes its recommendations to the WADA Executive Committee, which is made up equally of representatives from the Sports Movement, including an athlete, and Governments of the world. In the case of RUSADA, both the Compliance Review Committee and Executive Committee were unanimous. Ultimately, it is the Court of Arbitration for Sport that decides, not WADA, which adds another layer of independence to the process," WADA said.

WADA-RUSADA dispute

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19, 2019 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body have turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.

A number of Russian sports federations as well as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (ROC), sent their official notifications to CAS expressing their intention to participate as a third party in the WADA-RUSADA dispute.