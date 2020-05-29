Russian anti-doping body resumes work on ‘neutral-status’ letters from track and fielders

World Athletics issued on April 30 a list of regulations for all Russian athletes vying for a status of a neutral athlete. All submitted applications for the neutral-status must be accompanied by official letters from the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) and RUSADA.

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has resumed its work on the preparation of accompanying letters for national track and field athletes wishing to be granted neutral-status permits by the global governing body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Friday.

"We have launched our work on the preparations of accompanying letters as soon as we have received the list of [World Athletics] regulations," Pakhnotskaya said adding that RUSADA discovered a number of inconsistencies in the previous list of regulations from World Athletics and after they were all corrected "we have once again resumed with the preparation of our accompanying letters."

"As of the morning of May 29, RUSADA received 68 requests from national athletes asking us to submit accompanying letters for the registration of their neutral-status participation applications," she said.

The international federation, World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue.

World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

World Athletics Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with World Athletics.

The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction in 2015 with the most recent decision made on September 23, 2019 before the start of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar’s Doha on September 27-October 6.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to the World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

The provisionally suspended senior officials at that time were then-President of RusAF Dmitry Shlyakhtin and three more high-ranking people from the federation for helping to falsify documents, which Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko presented as his excuse for skipping doping tests. Shlyakhtin and three officials at the issue submitted their letters of resignation on November 23.

On January 29, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) recommended World Athletics to consider an expulsion of RusAF from the list of its members in case the Russian side failed to provide evidence in the Lysenko case. The Russian side was advised to review the case once again and to come up with answers in regard to accusations on this issue.