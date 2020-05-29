Russian Olympic chief: COVID-19 not mass-scale among national athletes

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The scale of reported COVID-19 cases among Russian athletes is not rampant and the current situation regarding the novel coronavirus infections is under control, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), told TASS on Friday.

"Unfortunately, our doctors cannot render at the moment practical recommendations or voice predictions about the dates of their [athletes’] return to national teams," he continued.

"So far it does not appear to be widespread and everything is under control," Pozdnyakov said in an interview with TASS. "However, we have received reports about [COVID-19] cases among our athletes."

"Anyway, every athlete wishing to resume trainings with the rest of the national team must, first of all, take tests with the FMBA [the Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency] and then undergo a thorough medical examination, which can later provide ample information for further decisions."

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said in late April that Russian national teams’ athletes would be requested to undergo thorough medical examinations with the FMBA to be allowed to join training camps.

A week ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes on condition that all disciplinary and sanitary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic are strictly observed.

During an on-line session with President Putin on May 22 regarding the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin presented a step-by-step report on the restoration of the system of national training camps. Putin said in response that "when the national teams are at their training camps they are really in a self-isolation regime and, in fact, the most important is to abide by sanitary measures."

