Russian Olympic chief: WADA attempts to serve as ‘investigator, prosecutor and punisher’

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. In its continuous attempts to punish the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is attempting to serve as an ‘investigator, prosecutor and punisher’ simultaneously, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), told TASS on Friday.

"In a steady flow of attempts to punish RUSADA, we see a persistent desire of our colleagues from the international governing body [WADA] to assume the right of being an investigator, prosecutor and punisher at the same time," Pozdnyakov said in an interview with TASS. "My statement comes following numerous things voiced earlier, particularly a statement by our permanent opponent [Chairman of the WADA Compliance Review Committee Jonathan] Taylor, who openly stated that his aim was to humiliate Russian athletes," the ROC president continued.

"Everything that we are speaking about has continued for a number of years, but we, the people of Russia, remain patient and courageous, overcoming all difficulties," Pozdnyakov said. "This is what our ancestors did 75 years ago and we must not be weaker in comparison to them." WADA-RUSADA dispute

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years. The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

