WBC belt mandatory challenge fight of Povetkin and Whyte to be held in mid-August

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. A mandatory challenge bout for the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt between Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin and Britain’s Dillian Whyte will be organized either on August 8 or 15 without spectators in attendance due to COVID-19 pandemic, BoxingScene.com web portal announced on Friday.
"Dillian Whyte will face Alexander Povetkin on August 8 or 15 in a pay-per-view show," according to the BoxingScene.com.
The bout between Povetkin and Whyte was initially scheduled to be held on May 2 in Manchester to be later postponed indefinitely because of the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte, 32, has a personal record of 27 wins (18 by KOs) and one defeat throughout his professional boxing career.
The Russian boxer last fought in December 2019 against US heavyweight Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter. Povetkin and Hunter fought to a draw on December 7, 2019 in Saudi Arabia in the WBA (the World Boxing Association) Heavyweight Title Eliminator bout. The judges’ scorecards read 115-113 for Povetkin, 115-113 for Hunter and 114-114.
Povetkin celebrated his 40th birthday on September 2, 2019, two days after his win over Britain’s Hughie Fury. Late last year Povetkin underwent a surgery on his elbows and then announced that he was "not thinking about wrapping up his sports career."
On September 22, 2018, UK’s WBA belt holder Anthony Joshua defeated Povetkin in the seventh round with a technical knockout, defending his WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) and IBO (International Boxing Organization) world heavyweight titles. The Russian boxer was rushed for medical assistance after the match.
Povetkin is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a personal record of 35 wins (24 KOs), two defeats and one draw throughout his career. The Russian boxer is also the gold medalist of the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.
