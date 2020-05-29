Russian gymnast Sergei Naidin joins national team for training camp outside Moscow

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia’s four-time Youth Olympics medalist in artistic gymnastics Sergei Naidin, who was hospitalized early last month with a suspected COVID-19 case, has joined the national team at the Ozero Krugloye training camp outside Moscow, his personal coach Sergei Stepanenko told TASS on Friday.

Naidin, 18, was taken to a hospital in the Moscow Region town of Solnechnogorsk from the training center outside Moscow on April 1 with a suspicion of the novel coronavirus infection. His primary test showed a suspected presence of the virus. However, two follow-up tests for the novel coronavirus were negative and he was discharged from hospital in mid-April.

"Sergei [Naidin] arrived yesterday at the training base," Stepanenko said. "Today, he is scheduled to take another test for COVID-19."

Gymnasts of the Russian national men's and women's teams arrived at the Ozero Krugloye training camp on May 24. They were all required to undergo tests for the novel coronavirus, whose results were negative.

At the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Naidin won two silver medals (All-Around and Pommel Horse competitions) and two bronze medals (Floor Exercise and Parallel Bars).

On April 1, all members of the Russian gymnastics team were ordered to leave the training center in Novogorsk, in the Moscow Region, following reports about the suspected coronavirus cases on the territory of the training base. Naidin and Head Coach of the Russian national gymnastics team Andei Rodionenko’s primary tests suggested a coronavirus infection. However, Rodionenko’s follow-up tests were negative.

COVID-19