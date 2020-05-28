Lokomotiv Moscow FC reports four more positive COVID-19 cases among club’s players

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Four more footballers from Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow have been diagnosed with COVID-19 disease, the press service of the football club announced on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Lokomotiv Moscow FC press office, the new cases of the novel coronavirus were registered with goalkeeper Anton Kochenkov, midfielders Dmitry Barinov, Roman Tugarev and forward Timur Suleimanov.

The statement added that the players at the issue are feeling well and are currently on the self-isolation treatment at their homes.

Lokomotiv Moscow FC players resumed with their training sessions on Thursday. The first positive case of the novel coronavirus among Russian footballers was reported on May 16, when Lokomotiv Moscow FC’s Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan tested positive for COVID-19.

Two more cases of the COVID-19 disease were later registered with Konstantin Pliyev from Rubin Kazan FC and Roman Yevgenyev from Dynamo Moscow FC.

Last week, the press office of Yekaterinburg FC reported that Pavel Pogrebnyak, a former forward of the Russian national football team and a current striker for Ural Yekaterinburg FC, was diagnosed with a mild form of the COVID-19 disease. Rubin Kazan FC announced on Wednesday that defender Nikolai Poyarkov also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes, only with a strict observation of all disciplinary and sanitary measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

During an on-line session with President Putin on May 22, regarding the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin presented Putin with a step-by-step report on the restoration of the system of national training camps. Putin said in response that "when the national teams are at their training camps they are really in a self-isolation regime and, in fact, the most important is to abide by sanitary measures."

The RPL (Russian Premier League) Executive Board made a decision on May 22 to resume matches of the Russian Football Championship on June 21. They had been postponed several times earlier this year due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

Prior to the RPL shutdown, the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. On April 1, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) recommended restarting national football tournaments.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,822,500 people have been infected worldwide and more than 358,120 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,522,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 379,051 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 150,993 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,142 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.