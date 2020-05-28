2020 FIA Formula One World Championship Dutch Grand Prix officially cancelled

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship Dutch Grand Prix, which was postponed indefinitely earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was officially rescheduled for 2021, the organizers of the Dutch GP race announced in a statement on Thursday.

This year’s FIA F1 World Championship was intended to be the first in the history of Formula One to run in 22 Grands Prix around the globe, opening with the race in Australia on March 15 and closing with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The championship was set to see a debut of the Grand Prix in Vietnam’s Hanoi and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix, which had been absent from the race calendar since 1985.

"Due to the worldwide spread of the Corona virus (COVID-19) the inaugural Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix has, as previously announced, been postponed," the statement from the organizers of the F1 Dutch GP, which was initially scheduled for May 1-3 at the Zandvoort racing track, reads.

"The organization of the Dutch Grand Prix, in consultation with Formula 1, has had to conclude that it is no longer possible to hold a race with fans present this year," according to the statement. "Therefore, it has been decided that the race will not take place this season and the inaugural race will now take place during the 2021 season."

The COVID-19 pandemic forced earlier in the year to cancel the legendary Monaco GP, as well as the Grands Prix in Australia and France. The previously scheduled races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Spain, Azerbaijan and Canada were postponed indefinitely.

"We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands," the statement quoted as saying Sports Director of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix Jan Lammers,.

"We ask everyone to be patient," Lammers said. "I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year."

The next Grand Prix after the cancelled race in France is scheduled to be held in Austria on July 3-5. The 2020 FIA F1 Russia Grand Prix, which is slated for September 25-27 in the country’s resort city of Sochi, is still on the schedule.

