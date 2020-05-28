Russian national luge team to resume training camps on June 20, says head coach

The Russian Luge Federation planned to hold this year’s opening training camp on May 17, which was suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Athletes of the Russian national luge team are set to resume their training camps beginning on June 20 in the Moscow Region village of Paramonovo, Sergei Chudinov, the head coach of the team, told TASS on Thursday.

Read also Russian national weightlifting teams decide against training camps next month

"The Russian national luge team plans to arrive at the Paramonovo training base on June 20," Chudinov said. "All athletes will be requested to take tests for COVID-19 on the following day and then they will undergo a thorough medical examination." "We have initially planned to run a training session until July 6, however, this deadline may be moved forward," he continued.

The Russian Luge Federation (RLF) planned earlier to hold this year’s opening training camp on May 17 in the Russian southern city of Kislovodsk, however, it was suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. Last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes, on condition that all disciplinary and sanitary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic are strictly observed.