Sanya begins construction of sports facilities for Asian Beach Games

SANYA, May 27. /TASS/. The construction of sports facilities for the sixth Asian Beach Games was officially launched on May 26 in Hainan's Sanya, www.hinews.cn reported on Wednesday.

The other day a ceremony was held for the construction of sites where the beach handball and sports climbing competitions will take place. The platform for sports climbing, in addition to the participants, will be able to accommodate about a thousand spectators.

As for beach handball, there will be four venues. Two of them are intended for competitions, and the rest will be intended for warm ups and training. About 1,300 spectators will be able to watch these competitions on the spot.

The event's organizers assure that all goes according to plan despite the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the construction of a sports camp for the athletes is underway 24/7. The first building is scheduled to be completed on May 16, and the rest of the facilities — by September 30.

The city of Sanya won the right to host the Asian Beach Games in March. Competitions will be held from November 28 to December 6, 2020 and will include 16 disciplines, including swimming, water polo, beach athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball, football, wrestling, rowing, sailing, surfing and others.

The first Asian Beach Games were held in 2008 in Bali, since then they have been held every two years. Sanya is not the first Chinese city to host the competitions. In 2012, the games were held in Haiyang city in Shandong province in eastern China. Over the years the games were also held in Indonesia (2008), Oman (2010), Thailand (2014) and Vietnam (2016).