Swiss Ski Federation says Russia’s Chernousov is not yet on national team’s roster

The International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on May 26 that Chernousov had changed his sports citizenship and would be representing the national team of Switzerland.

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The International Ski Federation of Switzerland does not consider at the moment an option of Russia’s former 2014 Olympic bronze medalist in cross-country skiing Ilya Chernousov joining the Swiss national team, the press office of the Swiss federation told TASS on Wednesday.

"Swiss-Ski Federation was not involved in the change of nationality of Ilya Chernousov by FIS," the statement from the Swiss federation reads. "He is not yet allowed to start for Switzerland as he has no Swiss citizenship yet."

The 33-year-old Russian cross-country skier was not performing for his country since the summer of 2016 and this week FIS approved his transfer to another national team.

"The naturalization procedure starts this summer," the statement added.

President of the Russian Cross-Country Ski Federation Yelena Vyalbe told TASS on Tuesday that the federation had nothing against the decision of Chernousov adding that he would be able to race for the Swiss team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after changing the sports citizenship.

Chernousov won the bronze of the 2014 Olympics in 50km Mass Start event sharing the top pedestal with his now former teammates Maxim Vylegzhanin (the silver medal) and Alexander Legkov (the gold medal).

In the summer of 2014, Chernousov married Swiss biathlon athlete Selina Gasparin, who won the silver of the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the individual race event, and they are now parents to two daughters.