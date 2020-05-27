Russian Biathlon Union elects new head coaches for national men and women’s teams

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) has recommended to appoint Yury Kaminsky and Mikhail Shashilov to the posts of head coaches of the Russian men and women’s national biathlon teams correspondingly, a source in the RBU told TASS on Wednesday.

The candidacies of Kaminsky and Shashilov for the posts of the national men and women biathlon teams are still pending final approvals on behalf of the Russian Sports Ministry.

Members of the RBU Executive Board held an on-line session earlier on Wednesday to consider candidacies of a new coaching staff of the national teams for the next season.

Last month, the majority of votes in the RBU Executive Board regarding the seats of head coaches of the national men and women’s teams were cast in favor of Robert Kabukov and Vladimir Korolkevich. However, RBU President Vladimir Drachev rejected later their nominations.

.The Russian Biathlon Union is currently under a strain of numerous interior scandals as on April 1 Russian veteran biathletes, experts, coaches and refereeing officials sent a letter to RBU President Drachev voicing their dissatisfaction with his work and asking him to voluntarily step down.

Drachev, 54, took the helm of the Russian Biathlon Union in May 2018 and his current presidential term expires in 2022.

The Russian Sports Ministry reacted immediately at that time stating it was inadmissible trading accusations at a distance, particularly "under the conditions of the unprecedented global crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus," when "everyone related to the sport must show solidarity and mutual assistance."

