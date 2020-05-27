Another footballer from Russia’s Rubin Kazan FC diagnosed with COVID-19

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Nikolai Poyarkov, who plays as a defender for Russian Premier League’s (RPL) football club Rubin Kazan, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the club’s press service announced on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the club’s press office, the 20-year-old footballer took a test for the novel coronavirus on May 18 and the collected sample was sent for a thorough examination to a laboratory in the city of Novosibirsk. On May 21, the test result was confirmed as positive and since then Poyarkov has been in the self-isolation at his home in Kazan and had no contacts with other players and the staff of his football club.

Poyarkov’s positive test for the novel coronavirus is another registered COVID-19 case in Rubin Kazan FC. Earlier in the month, club’s defender Konstantin Pliyev was also diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease. Both Pliyev and Poyarkov are playing for Rubin Kazan FC on loan from Rostov FC.

The first positive case of the novel coronavirus among Russian footballers was reported on May 16, when Lokomotiv Moscow FC’s Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan tested positive for COVID-19. Two more cases of the COVID-19 disease were later registered with Konstantin Pliyev from Rubin Kazan FC and Roman Yevgenyev from Dynamo Moscow FC.

Last week, the press office of Yekaterinburg FC reported that Pavel Pogrebnyak, a former forward of the Russian national football team and a current striker for Ural Yekaterinburg FC, was diagnosed with a mild form of the COVID-19 disease.

The RPL (Russian Premier League) Executive Board made a decision last Friday to resume matches of the Russian Football Championship on June 21. They had been postponed several times earlier this year due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

Prior to the RPL shutdown, the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. On April 1, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) recommended restarting national football tournaments.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,709,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 352,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,450,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 370,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 142,208 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,968 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.