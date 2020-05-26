Russian national weightlifting teams decide against training camps next month

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Weightlifters of the Russian men's and women’s national teams will skip the training camp in the Moscow Region town of Ruza next month as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus, Oleg Pisarevsky, the head coach of the men’s national team, told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have initially planned to begin the training camp in Ruza on June 7, however a decision was made later against this initiative," Pisarevsky said. "We were first of all guided by concerns about the health of our athletes, whom we don’t want to expose to any possible risk of catching the virus."

"A decision to postpone the training camp in June was made jointly by the Russian Weightlifting Federation and the head coaches of the men's and women’s national teams," he continued.

"Moving the training camp to July will have no particular impact on the preparations for the Russian championships as well as for the European tournaments, which were earlier put off to later dates," Pisarevsky stated. "We will be able to hold three training camps before the start of the tournaments."

The Russian national teams of biathlon, fencing and track and field athletics also opted earlier to hold training camps in July instead of in June.

Last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes but only on condition that all disciplinary and sanitary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic are strictly observed.

During an on-line session with President Putin on May 22, regarding the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin presented Putin with a step-by-step report on the restoration of the system of national training camps. Putin said in response that "when the national teams are at their training camps they are really in a self-isolation regime and, in fact, the most important is to abide by sanitary measures."

