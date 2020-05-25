Spartak Moscow FC owner Fedun vows to complete COVID-19 treatment at home

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Leonid Fedun, a vice-president of Russia's second-biggest oil producer Lukoil and the owner of Spartak Moscow football club, told TASS on Monday that he had been discharged from hospital and would continue his recovery from COVID-19 disease at home.
Fedun, 64, was hospitalized on May 7 after a positive test for the novel coronavirus. Ten days later he revealed to TASS that he was recovering and feeling much better. "I have been discharged from hospital, but not everything is well yet," Fedun told TASS. "My lungs have been affected and I will have to complete my treatment at home now."
"I believe it will take about two weeks," the Russian billionaire, whom Forbes ranks among Russia’s Top-20 richest businessmen, said. "However, I will try to be back at work, including with the club [within this period]."
Fedun acquired a controlling stake in Spartak Moscow FC in 2003. The legendary Spartak FC throughout its almost one century-long history has been 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russian champion, and the holder of other numerous titles and trophies.
COVID-19
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,513,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 346,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,309,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 353,427 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 118,798 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,633 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.