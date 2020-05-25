Spartak Moscow FC owner Fedun vows to complete COVID-19 treatment at home

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Leonid Fedun, a vice-president of Russia's second-biggest oil producer Lukoil and the owner of Spartak Moscow football club, told TASS on Monday that he had been discharged from hospital and would continue his recovery from COVID-19 disease at home.

Fedun, 64, was hospitalized on May 7 after a positive test for the novel coronavirus. Ten days later he revealed to TASS that he was recovering and feeling much better. "I have been discharged from hospital, but not everything is well yet," Fedun told TASS. "My lungs have been affected and I will have to complete my treatment at home now."

"I believe it will take about two weeks," the Russian billionaire, whom Forbes ranks among Russia’s Top-20 richest businessmen, said. "However, I will try to be back at work, including with the club [within this period]."

Fedun acquired a controlling stake in Spartak Moscow FC in 2003. The legendary Spartak FC throughout its almost one century-long history has been 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russian champion, and the holder of other numerous titles and trophies.

