Ireland confirms Dublin’s readiness to host next year postponed UEFA Euro Cup matches

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has provided the European governing body of football, UEFA, with all guarantees regarding the previously agreed plans to carry on with the organization of the postponed matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in Dublin next year, the FAI press service announced to TASS on Monday.

Dublin was earlier selected to host four matches of the UEFA Euro Cup, namely three group stage matches and one of the Last 16 stage games.

"Dublin’s Local Organizing Structure (LOS) — comprising the FAI, Dublin City Council, Aviva Stadium and the Irish Government — can confirm that it has formally completed its written submission to UEFA which reaffirms its commitment to stage matches as part of UEFA EURO 2020 in Dublin in 2021," the statement from FAI’s press office reads.

On March 17, the UEFA declared a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

"Dublin has agreed to continue in its role as host city for matches at the Aviva Stadium and the LOS, together with the many other key local stakeholders which form part of the EURO 2020 Project Working Group in Ireland, will continue to work with UEFA over the coming period on ongoing planning towards the best possible hosting of the UEFA EURO 2020 games in Dublin next year," the statement adds.

All European cities, selected to host matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, were obliged to confirm their intentions to carry on with the plans to host the matches next year. On May 18, the UEFA announced a decision to postpone the meeting of its Executive Board, initially slated to be held on May 27, to the date of June 17, 2020 citing ‘remaining open points.’

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were initially scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.

Each of the host cities had to serve as the venue for three group stage matches and one match of either the Last 16 round or of a quarterfinal. The semifinals and the final matches were slated to be played at the Wembley Stadium in London, while the opening match of the anniversary UEFA Euro Cup was to take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,513,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 346,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,309,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 353,427 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 118,798 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,633 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.​