Russian national boxing team plans to set off for training camp in Kazakhstan on June 22

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The team of Russian national male boxers plans to set off for a training camp in Kazakhstan on June 22, the press service of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) announced on Monday.

The press service cited the national team's head coach Viktor Farkhutdinov as saying that the Russian national men’s boxing team of 50 people was to gather on June 17 for a thorough medical examination before setting off for the training camp.

"If everything turns out to be okay, we are planning to fly on June 22 to Kazakhstan, where we will attend a joint training camp with boxers from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine," Farkhutdinov stated.

The training camp in Kazakhstan is scheduled to be held between June 22 and July 5. The next training camp is planned in the Russian southern resort city of Sochi expectedly involving boxers from the national teams of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Cuba and France.

Last Friday, President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes, provided that all disciplinary and sanitary measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic are strictly observed.

During an online session with President Putin on May 22 on the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin presented a step-by-step report on the restoration of the system of national training camps. Putin said in response that "when the national teams are at their training camps they are really in a self-isolation regime and, in fact, the most important is to abide by sanitary measures."

