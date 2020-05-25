Russian national boxing team plans to set off for training camp in Kazakhstan on June 22

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The team of Russian national male boxers plans to set off for a training camp in Kazakhstan on June 22, the press service of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) announced on Monday.
The press service cited the national team's head coach Viktor Farkhutdinov as saying that the Russian national men’s boxing team of 50 people was to gather on June 17 for a thorough medical examination before setting off for the training camp.
"If everything turns out to be okay, we are planning to fly on June 22 to Kazakhstan, where we will attend a joint training camp with boxers from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine," Farkhutdinov stated.
The training camp in Kazakhstan is scheduled to be held between June 22 and July 5. The next training camp is planned in the Russian southern resort city of Sochi expectedly involving boxers from the national teams of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Cuba and France.
Last Friday, President Vladimir Putin approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes, provided that all disciplinary and sanitary measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic are strictly observed.
During an online session with President Putin on May 22 on the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin presented a step-by-step report on the restoration of the system of national training camps. Putin said in response that "when the national teams are at their training camps they are really in a self-isolation regime and, in fact, the most important is to abide by sanitary measures."
COVID-19
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,513,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 346,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,309,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 353,427 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 118,798 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,633 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.