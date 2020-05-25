Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time World Junior Figure Skating Champion Alexandra Trusova has scored another entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as the first-ever female figure skater to land a quad flip jump, the official website of the Guinness Book of World Records announced in a statement on Monday.

"The first quadruple flip jump in a figure skating competition by a female was achieved by Alexandra Trusova (Russia) on 7 December 2019 at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Torino, Italy," the statement reads.

"The quad flip was one of five quad jumps included in Trusova’s free skate routine in Torino. She landed three of them, earning herself a score of 161.73 points," the statement added.

This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz.

The 15-year-old teen prodigy is currently the only figure skater in the history of female competitions to land a quadruple jump in combination, namely a quad toe loop with a quad lutz jump.

In addition to the two gold medals she earned at the World Junior Championships (2018 in Sofia and 2019 in Zagreb), Trusova is also a bronze medal winner of the 2019/2020 Grand Prix Figure Skating Final in Italy’s Torino and a bronze medalist from the 2020 European Figure Skating Championship, hosted in Graz, Austria in late January.