EuroLeague’s chief Bertomeu opts for cancelling basketball season due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Jordi Bertomeu, the president of the top-tier European professional basketball clubs competition, EuroLeague, proposed an early cancellation of the league’s currently suspended season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Greek sports website sdna.gr announced on Monday.
The games of the 2019/2020 EuroLeague season were postponed indefinitely in March due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. Three Russian basketball clubs, namely reigning Champion CSKA Moscow, Khimki and Zenit St. Petersburg, are among the participants of the EuroLeague’s current season.
The 2019/2020 season was put on a hold after 28 matches of the total of 34 were played. A final decision on whether to resume the season or not is expected to be announced after the tournament’s on-line session on Monday.
Emiliano Carchia, the head of the Italian-based basketball news website Sportando wrote on his Tweeter account that the EuroLeague’s top management had already agreed during the on-line session today to cancel the season ahead of the schedule.
"OFFICIAL: 2019-20 EuroLeague and EuroCup seasons cancelled," Carchia Tweeted.
Early last month, the world’s governing body of basketball, FIBA, made a decision to postpone for one year the 2021 European Men’s Basketball Championship in view of the previously suspended Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
