President Putin backs resumption of work of training camps for national teams’ athletes

NOVO-OGAREVO, May 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a proposal from the Sports Ministry of Russia to reopen training camps for national teams’ athletes, only with a strict observation of all disciplinary and sanitary measures.

During an on-line session with President Putin on Friday regarding the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin presented Putin with a step-by-step report on the restoration of the system of national training camps.

"Starting on Monday [May 25] we are ready to begin our work… at the training bases in Novogorsk, Ozero Krugloye," Matytsin said addressing the Russian president during the session earlier in the day.

"We are ready to resume our work in our four federal training bases, which are located in the Krasnodar Territory, Stavropolye Territory and in Crimea," the Russian sports minister said.

Putin said in response that "when the national teams are at their training camps they are really in a self-isolation regime and, in fact, the most important is to abide by discipline measures."

The Russian president also said it was also important for all accompanying staff members serving at training bases to follow the currently-imposed regime as they resume their work.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,252,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 336,530 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,120,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 326,448 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 99,825 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,249 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.