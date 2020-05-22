Russian Ural Yekaterinburg FC’s striker Pavel Pogrebnyak diagnosed with COVID-19

Novel coronavirus tests of the rest of the team and its staff are negative, according to the club’s press service

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Pavel Pogrebnyak, a former forward of the Russian national football team who is currently the striker with football club Ural Yekaterinburg, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the club’s press service announced in a statement on Friday.

"Pavel Pogrebnyak has been diagnosed with a mild form of the disease and nothing threatens his health," the statement reads adding that novel coronavirus tests of the rest of the team and its staff were negative. "Pavel feels well and is currently under a constant supervision of doctors," the club reported. "He is undergoing all of the required treatment measures."

The 36-year-old striker played as part of the Russian national team in 33 matches between 2006 and 2012 having scored eight goals. He also played for numerous Russian football clubs as well as for England’s Fulham and Reading FCs between 2012 and 2015. The first positive case of the novel coronavirus among Russian footballers was reported on May 16, when Lokomotiv Moscow FC’s Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan tested positive for COVID-19. Two more cases of the COVID-19 disease were later registered with Konstantin Pliyev from Rubin Kazan FC and Roman Yevgenyev from Dynamo Moscow FC.