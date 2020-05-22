Russia’s MMA fighter Tagir Ulanbekov inks contract to join Ultimate Fighting Championship

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s mixed martial arts fighter Tagir Ulanbekov has signed a contract with the UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) organization, a source in his team told TASS on Friday.

"Tagir is now the UFC fighter," the source said.

The 29-year-old fighter from Dagestan is a member of the team of Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ulanbekov is fighting in the flyweight category and performing previously in Russian organizations GFC and Fight Nights Global he has a record of 10 wins (one by KO/TKO; five by submission and four by decisions) and one defeat (by decision in August 2018).

The UFC is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions, including renowned Khabib Nurmagomedov.