Russia’s 1984 Olympic Ice Hockey Champion Alexander Gerasimov dies at age of 61

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s 1984 Olympic Champion in ice hockey Alexander Gerasimov passed away at the age of 61, the press service of CSKA Moscow ice hockey club stated on Thursday.

"CSKA hockey club is mourning together with all fans and relatives of the famed ice hockey player," the statement from the club’s press office reads.

Gerasimov played as a winger for Soviet hockey clubs Dizelist Penza and CSKA Moscow and has a record of 73 goals in 232 matches. He is the seven-time USSR Champion playing for CSKA Moscow.

As part of the national ice hockey team of the Soviet Union he won the gold of the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo having booked two goals and three assists in seven matches.

After wrapping up with the career of an ice hockey player, Gerasimov served as a coach and the head of CSKA Moscow youth ice hockey school.