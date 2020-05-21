Russia’s Yekaterinburg continues facilities’ construction for 2023 Summer Universiade

YEKATERINBURG, May 21. /TASS/. The Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg in the Sverdlovsk Region continues with the construction of facilities for the 2023 FISU Summer Universiade, Mikhail Volkov, the region's minister of construction and infrastructure development, told journalists on Thursday.

Volkov specified that the construction of facilities for the Universiade Village has not started as of yet due to the unfinished project design and land use preparations.

"A number of facilities for the Universiade are currently under construction," Volkov said. "This number includes the facilities, which are built under the state program of the Sverdlovsk Region, particularly the construction of the Nikolay Karpol Academy and the Palace of Sambo [wrestling] in the town of Verkhnyaya Pyshma."

"Following the state expertise of the initial project design documents regarding dormitories, we will immediately launch the construction works," he added.

On July 2, 2019, the Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) selected Yekaterinburg to hold the 2023 Summer Universiade.

Russia is set to host the Summer Universiade tournaments for the second time. Kazan, the capital city of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, welcomed the 2013 Summer Universiade. Before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow hosted the 1973 Summer Universiade. Early last year, the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk welcomed the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade.

The program for the 2023 Universiade competitions, which are scheduled to run from August 8-19, 2023, is set to include Sambo and Boxing in addition to 16 compulsory sports, which are the following: Badminton, Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Table Tennis, Tennis, Water Polo, Swimming, Taekwondo, Volleyball, Diving, Fencing, Judo, Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics and Rugby Sevens.

The Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival, which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The 2019 Summer Universiade was hosted by Italy’s Naples between July 3 and 14 and in 2021 the international tournament is scheduled to be hosted by China’s Chengdu.