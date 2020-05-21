International Swimming Federation postpones for one year Short Course Worlds in Abu Dhabi

The 2020 World Swimming Championships (25m), which is often called the ‘Short Course Worlds,’ has initially been scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), this December.

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has decided to postpone for one year the 2020 World Swimming Championships (25-meter) due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the federation’s press service announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Given the uncertainty related with the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, the safeguard of the athletes’ health and safety, and in accordance with the request of the UAE authorities, FINA has decided to re-schedule the upcoming edition of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), initially programmed to take place in December 2020 in Abu Dhabi," the statement from FINA reads.

"The new dates of this competition are December 13-18, 2021, with the FINA World Aquatics Convention taking place also in Abu Dhabi, from December 10-12, 2021," the statement added.

Commenting on the decision to postpone the championship for one year, FINA President Julio Maglione said: "We have worked in close cooperation during the last weeks with the UAE authorities on this matter and we believe this is the most suitable solution for all those taking part in this competition."

"The Abu Dhabi rendezvous in December 2021 will be a great achievement and will once more be a strong inspiration for the development of Swimming and Aquatics in the region," Maglione added.

