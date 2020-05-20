UEFA maintains permanent contact with London on organization of 2021 Euro Cup matches

As reported earlier, London failed to provide the guarantees on its readiness to host the rescheduled football matches next year

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Union of the European Football Federations (UEFA) maintains a permanent contact with London in regard to its readiness to host the Euro Cup matches after the tournament was rescheduled for summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UEFA press service announced to TASS on Wednesday. "As we have previously stated on many occasions, UEFA is in contact with all twelve host cities and further announcements will be made in due course," the statement from the UEFA reads. "We have no further information to provide you with at this stage."

The UEFA announced on May 18 a decision to postpone the meeting of its Executive Board, initially scheduled for May 27, to June 17, 2020 citing ‘remaining open points.’ British daily The Times reported on Tuesday that the meeting of the Executive Board was moved because London did not provide the guarantees on its readiness to host the football matches next year.

On March 17, the UEFA declared a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021. All European cities, selected to host matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, were obliged to confirm their intentions to carry on with the plans to host the matches next year. As of May 6, letters of intentions had been submitted by St. Petersburg, London, Munich, Dublin, Copenhagen, Bucharest and Baku.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were initially scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020. Each of the host cities had to serve as the venue for three group stage matches and one match of either the Last 16 round or of a quarterfinal. The semifinals and the final matches were slated to be played at the Wembley Stadium in London, while the opening match of the anniversary UEFA Euro Cup was to take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012. COVID-19 pandemic