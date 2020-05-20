Entire team of CSKA Moscow football club tests negative for COVID-19

CSKA Moscow’s foreign footballers, who are also known as legionnaires, will be cleared to arrive in the Russian capital by the end of the week, according to official information

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. All tests taken by players as well as the coaching and administrative staff from the Russian football club CSKA Moscow for COVID-19 have yielded negative results, the club’s press office announced in a statement on Wednesday. "All players of the club as well as the coaching and administrative staff in Moscow have taken tests for COVID-19," the statement reads. "The results are negative."

Read also European football body UEFA decides to move Executive Board’s meeting to June 17

CSKA Moscow’s foreign footballers, who are also known as legionnaires, will take tests for the novel coronavirus as soon as they arrive in the Russian capital. The first positive case of the novel coronavirus among Russian footballers was reported on May 16, when Lokomotiv Moscow FC’s Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan tested positive for COVID-19. Two more cases of the COVID-19 disease were later registered with Konstantin Pliyev from Rubin Kazan FC and Roman Yevgenyev from Dynamo Moscow FC.

Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for coronavirus.



We wish Jeff a speedy recovery! Get better soon! pic.twitter.com/bmhdjPwBdx — FC Lokomotiv Moscow (@fclokomotiv_eng) May 16, 2020

The RPL (Russian Premier League) Executive Board made a decision last Friday to resume matches of the Russian Football Championship on June 21. They had been postponed several times earlier this year due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. Prior to the RPL shutdown, the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. On April 1, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) recommended restarting national football tournaments.