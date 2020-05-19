International Ice Hockey Federation plans to postpone president’s election to Sept. 2021

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) plans to extend the mandate of its president until the Semi-Annual Congress in St. Petersburg, which is expected to be postponed to September 2021, IIHF President Rene Fasel told TASS on Tuesday.

Therefore, the IIHF president’s mandate will be extended by another year. The decision is to be approved during the organization’s upcoming congress, to be held in via a video linkup on June 10.

"We will organize a congress in June - a virtual congress, an electronic congress, where the Council will propose to the Congress that we postpone the election by one year, that we move the Semi-Annual Congress 2020 to September 2021, in St. Petersburg," he said.

"That was actually to extend the [presidential] mandate by one year. This is an important step," the IIHF president continued, adding that possible candidates will have a chance to submit their bids by June 2021.

Rene Fasel, 70, has held the IIHF president’s post since 1994.