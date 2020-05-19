Croatian tennis star Coric: Russia’s Medvedev is most likely to win Grand Slam next year

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Croatia’s two-time winner of ATP tournaments (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Borna Coric believes that Russia’s star tennis player Daniil Medvedev will most likely be the winner of one of the Grand Slam tournaments next year, TennisWorldUSA.org web portal reported on Tuesday.

"If tennis returns, I definitely think he can win a Grand Slam (in the next year). The guy is playing unbelievably when he is in form," the US-based tennis web portal quoted Coric, who is currently 33rd in the ATP Rankings , as saying,.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announced their joint decision earlier in the year to suspend all tennis tournaments until July 31 due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

Medvedev, 24, enjoyed a breakthrough season last year as he won two tournaments of the ATP Masters series (in Cincinnati and Shanghai), as well as ATP tournaments in St. Petersburg and Sofia. Moreover, he was the finalist of the US Open, Masters series tournament in Montreal and ATP tournaments in Washington, Barcelona and Brisbane.

The Russian player, who is currently 5th in the ATP Rankings, hit the international media headlines last summer with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

This year’s two Grand Slam tournaments, namely the 2020 Wimbledon and the 2020 French Open have been cancelled and postponed correspondingly due to COVID-19 pandemic. The US Open (scheduled to run between August 24 and September 13) as well as of the 2021 Australian Open (due in January next year) are still under a question.

