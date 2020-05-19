Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov remains in top spot of UFC Pound-for-Pound Rankings

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has remained in the top place of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Pound-for-Pound Rankings list, which was published by US-based ESPN sports broadcaster this week.

The UFC rankings list was introduced in 2013 and is generated by voting on behalf of a panel consisting of mass media representatives and led by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. The previous rankings list was published on March 18. According to ESPN, a newcomer in the Top-10 of the Pound-for-Pound Rankings list is US fighter Justin Gaethje, who booked a fifth-round TKO win over Tony Ferguson of the United States at the UFC-249 event on May 9.

"With Gaethje's victory came a promise from UFC president Dana White that the 31-year-old fighting out of Colorado will indeed get a shot at ‘the real one’ in a fight with the 155-pound champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov," ESPN reported. "He [Gaethje] enters at the bottom of the top 10 with an opportunity to move up dramatically if he can dethrone No. 1-ranked Nurmagomedov," according to ESPN. "Ferguson, previously ranked sixth, drops out of the rankings."

Besides Nurmagomedov’s top place and Gaethje standing at the bottom of the Top 10 of pound-for-pound rankings the remaining list is as follows: 2. Jon Jones (the United States); 3. Henry Cejudo (the United States); 4. Stipe Miocic (the United States); 5. Daniel Cormier (the United States); 6. Israel Adesanya (Nigeria); 7. Kamaru Usman (Nigeria); 8. Demetrious Johnson (the United States); and 9. Alexander Volkanovski (Australia). Nurmagomedov’s team signed a contract last November for the Russian fighter to face American Tony Ferguson at a UFC event in Brooklyn, New York, on April 18, 2020, in Barclays Center. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in early March the state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which includes the cancellation and postponement of various sports events, including the fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson. Last month, UFC President White announced that the Russian fighter would be substituted in the fight against Ferguson on April 18 by Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje, 31, who has a record of 22 wins (19 by KO/TKO, one by submission and two by decisions) and two defeats. White also said that Nurmagomedov would retain his champion’s belt and the Ferguson-Gaethje fight would be "for the interim lightweight belt." UFC Reigning Champ Nurmagomedov