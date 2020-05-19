Decision on opening World Cup Short Track Speed Skating event to be made before August 31

Members of the ISU Council set up a working group to deal with the postponed or cancelled tournaments in the sport of speed skating over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statement

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. A decision on the resumption of the ISU (the International Skating Union) World Cup Short Track Speed Skating events, which are currently suspended over the global spread of the novel coronavirus, will be made before August 31, the ISU said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the ISU Council members agreed today that a decision on the deadline for the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating events must be made "Latest by August 31, 2020 for the first event (World Cup Short Track Montreal, November 6-8, 2020)." "For subsequent ISU World Cup Short Track events a 10 weeks deadline will apply for cancellations," the statement reads.

Members of the ISU Council also set up on Tuesday a working group to deal with the postponed or cancelled tournaments in the sport of speed skating over the COVID-19 pandemic. "Same as done for the Figure Skating Branch, a Working Group has been created to address COVID19 related issues affecting the planning and staging of ISU Events 2020/21 in the Speed Skating Branch," the statement from the ISU reads. The newly-established Working Group is made up of six people and includes Russia’s Alexander Kibalko, who serves as the chairman of the ISU Speed Skating Technical Committee.

