National Olympic Committees' Association opts for General Assembly’s meeting in 2021

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. The General Assembly meeting of the Association of the National Olympic Committees (ANOC), which was initially scheduled to be held in South Korea’s Seoul on November 25-26 this year, has been rescheduled for next year due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, ANOC’s press service announced on Monday.

"The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) today announced the joint-decision to cancel this year’s ANOC General Assembly in Seoul, Korea and reschedule it to take place in Seoul in 2021," the statement from ANOC reads.

ANOC President Robin Mitchell said commenting on the decision: ""We are of course disappointed that we will not be hosting our General Assembly this year, but we believe that given the current global circumstances, it is the right decision to take."

"We would like to thank our partners at the KSOC for all their hard work and for the flexibility they have shown. We will continue to work closely with the KSOC and look forward to welcoming the world’s NOCs to Seoul in 2021," Mitchell added.

