National Olympic Committees' Association opts for General Assembly’s meeting in 2021

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. The General Assembly meeting of the Association of the National Olympic Committees (ANOC), which was initially scheduled to be held in South Korea’s Seoul on November 25-26 this year, has been rescheduled for next year due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, ANOC’s press service announced on Monday.
"The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) today announced the joint-decision to cancel this year’s ANOC General Assembly in Seoul, Korea and reschedule it to take place in Seoul in 2021," the statement from ANOC reads.
ANOC President Robin Mitchell said commenting on the decision: ""We are of course disappointed that we will not be hosting our General Assembly this year, but we believe that given the current global circumstances, it is the right decision to take."
"We would like to thank our partners at the KSOC for all their hard work and for the flexibility they have shown. We will continue to work closely with the KSOC and look forward to welcoming the world’s NOCs to Seoul in 2021," Mitchell added.
COVID-19
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,851,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 318,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,881,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 290,678 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 70,209 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,722 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.