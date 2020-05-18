RUSADA ready for post-match testing work after Russian Premier League’s resumption

The Russian Football Championship will be resumed starting from June 21, according to the Russian Premier League's decision

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is ready to begin post-match testing of Russian footballers after the resumption of the 2019/2020 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL), RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Monday. The RPL Executive Board made a decision last Friday to resume matches of the Russian Football Championship, which was postponed several times earlier in the year due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, starting from June 21.

Prior to the RPL shutdown, the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. On April 1, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) recommended European football federations to complete halted tournaments. "RUSADA has not yet received a draft of regulations on the organization of football matches during the coronavirus pandemic, but I believe that we will have this document after it is approved and then coordinated with [Russia’s consumer watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor," Pakhnotskaya said in an interview with TASS.

"I can personally say that with the resumption of the football season we [RUSADA] intend to continue with our post-matches testing work with players in full conformity with all sanitary and epidemiological norms," she continued. "Each stadium offers a space for doping control testing work and, as far as I understand, such premises, just like all locker rooms and referees’ room, will be subjected to thorough disinfection measures, while doping control officers will still be able to arrive for matches without a prior notification of the organizers," Pakhnotskaya added.

