Russia’s Sochi to host postponed 2020 European Championships in Trampoline next year

The championship was initially scheduled to run between April 29 and May 2 in Sweden’s Gothenburg, but was put off earlier in the year due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s southern resort city of Sochi will host next year the postponed 2020 European Championships in Trampoline, the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) announced on Monday.

"European Gymnastics is working on providing all its members with a variety of training camps, coaches’ courses and workshops in 2021," the statement added.

"A new date and location have been found for the cancelled 2020 European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline," the UEG said in a statement . "The event will now take place in Sochi (RUS) from 29 April to 2 May 2021."

This will be Russia’s third hosting of the European Championships in Trampoline as the country’s second largest city of St. Petersburg previously held the tournament twice (in 2002 and 2012). At the previous championship in 2018, the Russian team of gymnasts finished in the top of the overall medals standings having clinched five gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,819,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 316,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,864,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 290,678 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 70,209 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,722 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.