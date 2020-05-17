Foreign athletes and coaches allowed to return to Russia, cabinet says

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Russian government has allowed athletes and coaches, who are citizens of foreign states, to return to Russia, the cabinet’s website said on Sunday.

"The permit applies to those who have a valid labor contract with a Russian sports organization," according to the amendments submitted to a decree on temporarily limiting entry to Russia. "Like all those who arrive from abroad, athletes will be monitored by doctors. They will also be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine."

The move will help professional sports organization, including football clubs represented in the Russian Premier League, to resume exercises after the relaxation of anti-coronavirus restrictions, the cabinet said.

The 2019-2020 season of Tinkoff-Russian Premier League will resume on June 21.