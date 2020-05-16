WADA increases number of cases against Russian athletes to 61

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has increased the number of cases against Russian athletes to 61 following its re-check of doping samples from the Moscow lab between 2014 and 2016, the WADA press service has said.

On April 30, WADA President Witold Banka said the results of re-analysis of samples from the Moscow lab unveiled 57 cases of data manipulation.

"The re-analysis program of samples collected from the Moscow Laboratory continues with a total of 61 adverse analytical findings (four more than the number communicated on 30 April) having been uncovered so far," the WADA press service said in a statement on results of the WADA Executive Committee’s Friday session.

WADA expressed its confidence that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will pass a decision on RUSADA case by the start of the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for summer 2021, the WADA press service said.

"Now that the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed, WADA is confident that a decision will be available well in advance of the Games in 2021. As outlined in March to the anti-doping community, under CAS rules, WADA cannot comment on this pending case or any other pending cases," the organization said.

In September, WADA launched a probe into the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) compliance status after inconsistencies in the 2012-2015 database of the Moscow lab emerged. On December 9, 2019, WADA’s Executive Committee unanimously voted to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and impose sanctions on the Russian sports after manipulations with Moscow data laboratory doping samples containing tests taken by athletes in 2012-2015 emerged. According to the sanctions adopted, Russia loses the right to host major sporting events or bid to hold them for four years, while Russian athletes are deprived of opportunity to compete under the national flag at world championships, Olympics and Paralympics.

On April 30, the Intelligence and Investigations Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced that it has completed an enquiry into manipulations with doping probes of 298 Russian athletes that were stored in the Moscow laboratory. The investigation results were handed over to 28 international sports federations, one of which is organizing major events. Overall, 24 terabytes of data and 400 hours of audio recordings were analyzed and investigated. According to the agency, manipulations were confirmed with probes given by 145 Russian athletes out of 298.