International tennis season suspended further until July 31

TASS, May 15. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) will not hold any official competitions and tournaments until July 31, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ITF press service reports.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) put forward similar statements, meaning that there will be no official tennis competitions around the world until the end of July. The tennis season was initially put on hold for six weeks, before being first suspended until June 7 and later until July 13.