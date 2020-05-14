FC Lokomotiv Moscow hires new head coach Nikolic

TASS, May 14. Former head coach of Serbia’s Partizan football club Marko Nikolic has been named the new head coach of FC Lokomotic Moscow, the club’s press service reports.

The decision was made at the club’s board of directors meeting on Thursday. The Serb, 40, will take the position previously occupied by Yuri Semin whose contract expires on May 31, 2020. Nikolic will take on the new job on June 1. It is not reported how long the contract with the Serbian coach is.

Nikolic coached Serbian Rad, Vojvodina and Partizan, Slovenian Olimpija Ljubljana and Hungarian Fehervar. He won the national championship and the Serbian Cup with Partizan in 2016/17 season. When heading Fehervar, he led them to national championship in 2017/18 and claimed the Hungarian Cup in 2018/19.