IIHF to discuss postponing its 2020 Semi-Annual Congress in Russia’s St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will discuss on May 19 postponing the organization’s 2020 Semi-Annual Congress, initially scheduled to be held in in Russia’s St. Petersburg in September, IIHF President Rene Fasel has told TASS.

During the semi-annual congress, the organization is expected to choose its president and Council. Earlier, Fasel told TASS he favored postponing the event amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"On Tuesday [May 19], we will evaluate the situation how it is. When we see the situation now, at the moment in all Europe and all over the world, it would be difficult to imagine that people would be able to travel in September," he said. "So there is a proposal that we have to maybe postpone the congress."

The Annual Congress, initially scheduled for late May, has been postponed until June 10 and will be held in the form of an online conference.