UFC Champ Nurmagomedov’s father on life support

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Abdulmanal Nurmagomedov, the father and coach of Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is on life support in Moscow, his friend and commentator Ramazan Rabadanov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Khabib’s father is on life support," he said, adding that the man is in a military hospital in Moscow.

It was reported on April 25 that Nurmagomedov had been taken to a hospital in Makhachkala with suspected pneumonia. It was reported later that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was receiving treatment in a Moscow hospital.