COVID-19 claims life of Russian national wrestling team’s Head Coach Aliomarov

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Magomed Aliomarov, the head coach of the Russian national women’s wrestling team, died at the age of 67 after contracting novel coronavirus, Mikhail Mamiashvili, the president of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF), told TASS on Wednesday.
"Yes, it was coronavirus," Mamiashvili said. "It is unbelievable. There were so many set tasks, so much energy. He managed to bring together all our young female wrestlers."
Aliomarov died on May 13 at the age of 67. He took the reign of the Russian national women’s wrestling team as the head coach in February 2019 and led it to win two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan.
His team of the Russian female wrestlers finished the 2020 European Wrestling Championships, held in Italy’s Rome between February 10 and 16, in the top place of the overall medal standings with four gold, one silver and four bronze medals.
Prior to taking charge of the Russian national team, Aliomarov served as the head coach of the national wrestling team of Azerbaijan (2011-2015) and also held the post of the vice president of the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation (2015-2018).
COVID-19
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,358,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 293,200 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,611,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 242,271 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 48,003 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,212 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.