COVID-19 claims life of Russian national wrestling team’s Head Coach Aliomarov

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Magomed Aliomarov, the head coach of the Russian national women’s wrestling team, died at the age of 67 after contracting novel coronavirus, Mikhail Mamiashvili, the president of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF), told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes, it was coronavirus," Mamiashvili said. "It is unbelievable. There were so many set tasks, so much energy. He managed to bring together all our young female wrestlers."

Aliomarov died on May 13 at the age of 67. He took the reign of the Russian national women’s wrestling team as the head coach in February 2019 and led it to win two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan.

His team of the Russian female wrestlers finished the 2020 European Wrestling Championships, held in Italy’s Rome between February 10 and 16, in the top place of the overall medal standings with four gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

Prior to taking charge of the Russian national team, Aliomarov served as the head coach of the national wrestling team of Azerbaijan (2011-2015) and also held the post of the vice president of the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation (2015-2018).

